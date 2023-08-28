For Mphasis Ltd, the banking and financial services (BFS) vertical continues to be in focus. This is a crucial vertical for Mphasis, contributing roughly 50% of the company’s consolidated revenue in the June quarter (Q1FY24). However, the problem is that there are demand headwinds.

As ICICI Securities points out, uncertainty around recession and macro weakness has slowed down discretionary tech spends in Mphasis’ largest vertical BFS with no signs of revival in the near term. Additionally, there is the competition headwind. “We believe competition on large deal wins in the BFS vertical will increase, especially from Tech Mahindra Ltd and Cognizant, given their renewed rigour with recent CEO changes," said ICICI Securities’ analysts in a 27 August report.

At the analyst meet on Friday, Mphasis said it will focus on mining existing clients and expanding into non-US geographies. Mphasis plans to expand wallet share from large clients. The company works with the top-10 US banks and is present across most sub-verticals within BFS. As such, BFS remains the company’s anchor vertical, growing at a CAGR of nearly 18% over FY20-23.

To be sure, Mphasis is also focusing on its non-BFS verticals such as insurance; tech, media & telecom; and logistics and transport. However, the overall pace of growth here has been relatively underwhelming.

“We believe healthy signings and diversification of total contract value provides some comfort, but given macro weakness we would wait for optimism to reflect into numbers," said analysts at Dolat Capital Market in a 25 August report. Mphasis’ management said it is seeing green shoots of activity with slow recovery to normal.

In Q1FY24, the company put up a dismal show, with revenues declining sequentially. Amid this, Mphasis clocked record deal total contract value (TCV) last quarter and that is encouraging. “Growth traction is expe-cted to revive starting Q2 backed by record TCV signings," said Dolat Capital’s analysts. On the margin front, the company’s Ebit margin has stayed range-bound in recent quarters. In the long-term, Mphasis aims to maintain this measure in 15.25-16.25% range.

Meanwhile, Mphasis’ shares have risen as much as 40% from its 52-week lows seen in April. Many analysts are cautious on the stock, citing pricey valuations after the recent run up. The stock now trades at 22 times estimated earnings for FY25, show Bloomberg data. A strong reversal in the fortunes of the mortgage business would be a positive surprise.