Vast BFS exposure, steep valuation are Mphasis’ pain points1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:04 PM IST
As ICICI Securities points out, uncertainty around recession and macro weakness has slowed down discretionary tech spends in Mphasis’ largest vertical BFS with no signs of revival in the near term.
For Mphasis Ltd, the banking and financial services (BFS) vertical continues to be in focus. This is a crucial vertical for Mphasis, contributing roughly 50% of the company’s consolidated revenue in the June quarter (Q1FY24). However, the problem is that there are demand headwinds.
