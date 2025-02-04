Vedanta: After a robust Q3, all eyes now on demerger timeline

The debt reduction has come about primarily through a stake sale, with the promoters’ stake in Vedanta dropping to 56.4% by Q3FY25 from 62% at the end of FY24. “High-cost private debt is expected to be repaid by August 2025, which should bring down the weighted average cost of debt to <10% (versus around 11% currently). Concerns around high leverage and funding gaps are now behind," said Kotak’s analysts.