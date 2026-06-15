Vedanta's demerger is finally here, but where will investors find the most value?

Vedanta's long-awaited demerger finally culminated today. Nearly three years after the company's demerger announcement, four new entities—aluminium, oil & gas, power, and iron & steel—made their stock market debut.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), often touted as the conglomerate’s crown jewel, could easily emerge as the market favourite, with brokerages ascribing about half of the conglomerate’s sum-of-the-parts enterprise value to the aluminium business.
Aluminium favourite
The enthusiasm is understandable. VAML has more than 2.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of aluminium capacity and is the third-largest producer globally outside China. The company plans to expand capacity further, supported by rising demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, transmission networks and construction. The West Asia war has also pushed up aluminium prices, boosting realizations.