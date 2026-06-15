Vedanta's demerger is finally here, but where will investors find the most value?

An ICICI Securities report dated 29 April pegged VAML’s valuation at 6.5x EV/Ebitda based on its FY27 estimates, suggesting that much of this optimism is already reflected in the stock price. Moreover, the aluminium business will shoulder the largest share of the group’s debt. The company has assigned net debt of $3.5 billion to the demerged aluminium entity—almost two-thirds of the group’s consolidated debt.