Vedanta's demerger is finally here, but where will investors find the most value?

Vedanta's long-awaited demerger finally culminated today. Nearly three years after the company's demerger announcement, four new entities—aluminium, oil & gas, power, and iron & steel—made their stock market debut.
Vedanta's long-awaited demerger finally culminated today. Nearly three years after the company's demerger announcement, four new entities—aluminium, oil & gas, power, and iron & steel—made their stock market debut.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), often touted as the conglomerate’s crown jewel, could easily emerge as the market favourite, with brokerages ascribing about half of the conglomerate’s sum-of-the-parts enterprise value to the aluminium business.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), often touted as the conglomerate’s crown jewel, could easily emerge as the market favourite, with brokerages ascribing about half of the conglomerate’s sum-of-the-parts enterprise value to the aluminium business.
Aluminium favourite
The enthusiasm is understandable. VAML has more than 2.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of aluminium capacity and is the third-largest producer globally outside China. The company plans to expand capacity further, supported by rising demand from electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, transmission networks and construction. The West Asia war has also pushed up aluminium prices, boosting realizations.
But the best business does not always become the best stock.
An ICICI Securities report dated 29 April pegged VAML’s valuation at 6.5x EV/Ebitda based on its FY27 estimates, suggesting that much of this optimism is already reflected in the stock price. Moreover, the aluminium business will shoulder the largest share of the group’s debt. The company has assigned net debt of $3.5 billion to the demerged aluminium entity—almost two-thirds of the group’s consolidated debt.
VAML stock was trading at around ₹495 apiece, about 5% below its opening price.
Other opportunities
Vedanta’s oil & gas business, through Cairn, contributes roughly 25% of India’s crude oil production. The attraction here is strong cash generation, while the risk lies in oil prices being as volatile as geopolitical headlines.
With oil prices trending lower, upstream Vedanta Oil & Gas was trading at ₹36.10, about 5% below its opening price.
Meanwhile, Vedanta Iron & Steel is trading 5% above its opening price, riding on India’s growing infrastructure demand. Vedanta Power has erased early gains to trade 3% lower for the day, as cooling temperatures do not bode well for power demand.
Hidden contender
Yet the most interesting entity may be the one receiving the least attention—the residual Vedanta, which contributed around 40% of consolidated Ebitda in FY26.
The company retains its more than 60% stake in Hindustan Zinc, which commands about 74% of India’s primary zinc market. Zinc demand tends to move in tandem with steel consumption, providing exposure to India’s infrastructure and manufacturing growth.
At the same time, Hindustan Zinc is increasingly becoming a silver story.
Its silver production has risen from 24 tonnes in FY06 to 627 tonnes in FY26, making it one of the world’s top 10 silver producers. Higher silver prices helped the segment contribute 45% of Hindustan Zinc’s profitability in FY26, up from 38% in FY25.
Silver is also emerging as a new-age commodity, with growing use in solar panels, electronics, semiconductors and broader energy-transition technologies.
Residual Vedanta also retains copper, nickel, ferro chrome and emerging critical minerals assets.
While these businesses currently contribute far less than Hindustan Zinc, they provide exposure to several structural commodity themes. Nickel remains critical for battery technologies, while ferro chrome is used extensively in steel manufacturing.
Copper, meanwhile, stands to benefit from accelerating electrification and investments in power infrastructure, with some analysts pointing to a potential super-cycle for the metal. The copper segment turned Ebitda-positive in Q4FY26, while copper prices have rallied another 16% so far this fiscal year.
Risks remain
That said, residual Vedanta is not without risks.
Zinc, silver and copper prices remain cyclical. Silver has declined about 7% so far this fiscal year, which could weigh on profitability in the coming quarters.
Vedanta is currently trading at about 4.5 times consensus FY27 earnings, as investors continue to apply a conglomerate discount to its diversified commodity portfolio.
Still, the best opportunities often emerge from the businesses attracting the least attention. Following Vedanta’s demerger, aluminium may be commanding the spotlight, but residual Vedanta appears to offer a broader and potentially more compelling play on India’s commodity growth story.