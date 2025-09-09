Does Vedanta need Jaiprakash Associates, investors ask
Summary
Vedanta runs the risk of stretching its finances with a significant amount of debtand a large capex plan. Getting into unrelated businesses at this point, when the priority should be deleveraging, is a cause of concern, said Nuvama.
Vedanta Ltd’s shares lost about 2% after news reports said it emerged as the highest bidder to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), which is going through a resolution process under insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story