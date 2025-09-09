Does Vedanta need Jaiprakash Associates, investors ask

Vedanta’s bid for JAL would need approval from the committee of creditors and then the National Company Law Tribunal, which may take 10-12 months. As per various estimates, it would be required to make an upfront payment of about ₹4,000 crore, out of a total of ₹17,000 crore, on receiving the final approval, and the rest within five years. Financial creditors had total claims of over ₹57,000 crore against JAL, which means Vedanta could be receiving the asset at an attractive price.