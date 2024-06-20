Vedanta’s cost cut push is good, but some concerns linger
Summary
- Vedanta is poised for growth through strategic cost-cutting and backward integration, but debt woes from its parent company, Vedanta Resources, cast a shadow over its ambitious plans.
Vedanta Ltd is betting on structural cost reductions to drive the next phase of its earnings growth. The company is heavily investing in backward integration, operational efficiencies, and captive power usage, including renewables. These measures are expected to lower production costs and minimize exposure to input price fluctuations. Vedanta, a diversified metals and mining company, operates across segments such as aluminium, zinc-lead-silver, iron iron ore & steel, among others.