Vedanta’s cost cut push is good, but some concerns linger

The first phase of the alumina capacity expansion was completed in Q4 FY24, and the second phase commissioning is expected in Q2 FY25. Vedanta is also increasing its capacity for producing value-added grades of aluminium. Vedanta’s aluminium segment Ebitda is expected to double from current ₹9,700 crore to ₹19,100 crore, according to analysts at JP Morgan India Pvt. Ltd. Consolidated Ebitda is likely to increase by 60% by FY26.