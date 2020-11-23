Vehicle sales get a boost, but the ride may be slow

After a wobbly start post the pandemic, the recovery in automobile stocks has been pretty decent. With the festive season sales ending on a good note, the Nifty Auto index was the best performer among major sectoral indices last week, with gains of nearly 4.5%.

Will some of that good cheer roll on into the next year?

The road appears to be less potholed now, with passenger vehicle (PV) registrations moving up a gear this season. Two-wheeler sales, though, were slow off the mark.

“Passenger vehicles are seeing good demand with registrations up 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the month-long festival period. Two-wheeler demand also improved, but registrations were still down 13% y-o-y," said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a client note on 17 November.

A notable feature of this jump in passenger vehicle sales has been the need for personal mobility and pent-up demand.

A section of the Street reckons that vehicle sales momentum could sustain in the coming months, given that economic activity is picking up.

Analysts are factoring in about 8-10% growth in passenger vehicles for the next year. A favourable base is helpful here. “CY21 we do expect the recovery in auto sales to sustain, given that the base is low in 2020. Besides, sales volumes will normalize, which will lead to good growth in the next calendar year," said Jinesh Gandhi, senior vice-president, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

On the other hand, two-wheelers could see a bumpy ride. Most of the demand push seen in two-wheelers is due to channel re-stocking, and inventory levels continue to stay high post the festival season. While the coming marriage season could drive sales, analysts have lowered expectations of sales growth, keeping it in the mid-single digit. Note that festival season sales in rural areas have also been lower than expected this year.

“Most of the pent-up demand in two-wheelers seems to be exhausted. Demand may start to moderate for two-wheelers," said Abhishek Jain, auto analyst, Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd.

On the other side of the divide, commercial vehicle sales have also been encouraging, improving monthly—on a sequential basis—though still much lower than last year.

However, strong rural demand continues to power tractor sales. Growth in registrations here has been a healthy 36% so far in November, as per analysts.

It becomes crucial to appreciate that while automobile sales have passed the festival season test, would auto stocks continue to roll?

Indeed, the bright spot for the auto industry has been tractors. In the coming months, due to high Rabi sowing and improving construction activity, the Street expects tractor companies to upgrade their growth guidance. Besides, the channel inventory is at low levels. Little surprise, stocks of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and Escorts Ltd are up 22% and 55%, respectively, over their pre-covid highs. Shares of both these companies touched a new 52-week high on NSE last week.

For Tata Motors Ltd, a slew of cost cuts in JLR in the last two quarters aided operating leverage, but some earnings growth now hinges a lot on how Brexit plays out early next year. Besides, parts of Europe are coming under lockdown again.

Notably, for Bajaj Auto Ltd, exports could be a key driver in the coming months, with order books running high. Overseas demand remains robust due to low penetration and increasing need for mobility; so that could keep the second-half growth running high.

However, for Hero MotoCorp Ltd, while valuations are pretty much fair, any pickup will hinge on how rural sales fare in the second half.

The acceleration in car sales, which to some extent is driven by better financing options, shows that demand is encouraging.

No doubt there are some supply-side constraints, but demand is likely to scale up even to pre-covid highs, say analysts. Still, with raw material prices rising, margins could contract next year, though benefits of a lower base will kick at the same time. But the stock of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd may just be factoring a good share of the gains from all the volumes likely to come in the second half, what with FY22 price-earnings multiple hovering around 28 times, as per Bloomberg estimates.

Still, the lower base effect and the benefits of cost savings during the pandemic and automation may help operating leverage.

“Besides, there will be positive operating leverage as well as the benefit of cost-cutting measures that the companies had taken this year. As a result, you will see an improvement in profitability as well," said Gandhi of Motilal Oswal.

While that augurs well, it’s worth noting that the uncertainty related to the pandemic and impact on income levels persists. How these factors play out would also have a bearing on whether the demand momentum sustains.





