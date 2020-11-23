Vehicle sales get a boost, but the ride may be slow

No doubt there are some supply-side constraints, but demand is likely to scale up even to pre-covid highs, say analysts. Still, with raw material prices rising, margins could contract next year, though benefits of a lower base will kick at the same time. But the stock of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd may just be factoring a good share of the gains from all the volumes likely to come in the second half, what with FY22 price-earnings multiple hovering around 28 times, as per Bloomberg estimates.