When the government announced it would double its market borrowing last week, an unprecedented event, the bond market shrugged and moved on.

Sure, the benchmark 10-year bond yield spiked briefly. But yields have eased despite the finance minister announcing details of the stimulus package with the promise of more. What explains this intriguing calm among bond investors?

The stimulus package relies heavily on bank lending and little on direct outgo from the government. Economists calculate that the actual hit on government finances from the package is just a fraction of the total package size which is 10% of gross domestic product (GDP). “The government (ex of RBI) has so far announced three post COVID economic support measures. The total face value of these announcements is ₹10.8 trillion (5.4% of GDP) and fiscal cost of the same would be ₹1.7 trillion (80bps)," wrote analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in a 14 May note.

Another factor for benign yields has been the active participation of the RBI. The central bank been consistently buying bonds from the secondary market and through open market operations (OMO) auctions. Against a promised ₹25,000 crore, the central bank has actually ended up buying close to ₹1.3 trillion since mid-March. In other words, it has already absorbed roughly 14% of the revised borrowing for the first half. Bond investors are convinced that the RBI would not hesitate from mopping up a significant portion of the borrowing programme. If push comes to shove, the central bank would directly monetise as well.

The arguments for direct monetisation have been adding up everyday. Analysts at Bank of America expect the central bank to swallow close to ₹6.8 trillion worth of bonds. “Fiscal stimulus is definitely the need of the hour. Monetising fiscal deficit is also necessary and RBI may have to directly monetise the deficit if it comes to that," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director at India Ratings and Research.

But will it come to that?

The banking system is awash with surplus liquidity and in the face of low credit growth, the roughly ₹8 trillion of surplus liquidity is waiting to be parked into risk-free sovereign bonds. To be sure, the government’s push for credit to small businesses would mean some of the money gets diverted there. Even so, enough would remain for to assist in the government’s borrowing.

Bond investors are not perturbed by the historic market borrowing this year. Absorbing this gargantuan borrowing would be hard but the bond market would be able to do so. That said, the government will have to pay the price for the same and bond dealers are not ruling out a rise in yields in the months to come.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated