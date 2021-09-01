Vijaya Diagnostic's growth story impresses, valuations reasonable

With strong profit growth, the company has also been able to generate strong free cash flows. The cash flow generation has also been supported well by the negative working capital cycle. Analysts highlight that VDCL generated cumulative operating cash flows and free cash flows to the tune of ₹330 crore and ₹190 crore during FY19-FY21. This is encouraging as the company has consistently been paring down its debt and its current gross debt level is negligible.