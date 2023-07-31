Vintage loans haunt SBI Cards’ credit3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:15 PM IST
In an earnings call, the management explained that the covid restructuring had delayed the identification of structural stress in 2019 vintage loans.
SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd’s results for the three months ended June (Q1FY24) are far from inspiring. Higher provisions meant net profit fell by 5% year-on-year to ₹593 crore. This is mainly on account of stress from a certain customer pool acquired in 2019. While some may consider this as a prudent measure, investors are not particularly thrilled. The stock closed flattish on Monday at ₹855 apiece.
