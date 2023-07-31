Vintage loans haunt SBI Cards’ credit

In Q1, SBI Cards also faced headwinds in the form of an increase in the cost of funds, which rose 37 bps sequentially to 7.1% leading to a dip of 8 bps in net interest margin (NIM) to 11.5%. The management expects the cost of funds to increase by 5 to 10 bps in Q2FY24, although NIM is expected to remain stable. Analysts from Jefferies India expect NIM to trough in the first half of FY24 and slowly inch up over FY24-26. “Any rate cuts could boost earnings as 65% of liabilities are short term. A 50 bps lower cost of funds could lift earnings per share by 5%," they added in a report.