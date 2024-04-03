VIP Industries needs premiumization to pack a punch
- With strong sectoral tailwinds for the luggage space, a fresh and reenergized management team, a refreshed portfolio and an improved supply chain, VIP is looking to regain its past glory
It’s a script Bollywood would be proud of. A swashbuckling executive heading the largest luggage company in India, VIP Industries Ltd, clashes with the promoters over succession. The executive resigns in a huff and buys a tiny, loss-making rival firm—Safari Industries. That was over a decade ago.