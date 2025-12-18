Vishal Mega Mart’s steady climb leaves little room for missteps
Summary
A year after listing, strong private labels, store expansion and operating leverage have powered Vishal Mega Mart’s rally—but at 59x forward earnings, execution risks loom larger.
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd has completed a year on the stock exchanges, and investors can scarcely complain. The shares are up 18% from the closing price on the listing date of 18 December 2024 and nearly 70% above the IPO issue price of ₹78.
