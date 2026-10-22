Vishal Mega Mart needs a strong Q3 recovery after a worn-out Q2

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart fell over 7% in two sessions and hit a new 52-week low of ₹86.63 on Thursday after the company reported a consolidated Ebitda of ₹412 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), up just 4.4% year-on-year. While revenue rose 14% to ₹3,727 crore, profitability was squeezed by shrinking gross margins and higher employee expenses.
Revenue growth was primarily driven by store additions, as same-store sales growth (SSSG) was muted at 5.4%. In the earnings call, management noted that an 18-day shift in the festive calendar pushed some sales into the ongoing December quarter, which should bolster Q3 performance. The company maintains an SSSG target of over 10% for FY27, up from 7.7% in the first half.