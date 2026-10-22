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Vishal Mega Mart needs a strong Q3 recovery after a worn-out Q2

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read22 Oct 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Shares fell more than 7% over two sessions, hitting a 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86.63, and are down about 34% in 2026.
Shares fell more than 7% over two sessions, hitting a 52-week low of ₹86.63, and are down about 34% in 2026.
Summary

Muted same-store growth and narrowing margins hit second-quarter earnings, leaving the value retailer relying on a festive rebound and store additions to justify its steep valuation.

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Shares of Vishal Mega Mart fell over 7% in two sessions and hit a new 52-week low of 86.63 on Thursday after the company reported a consolidated Ebitda of 412 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), up just 4.4% year-on-year. While revenue rose 14% to 3,727 crore, profitability was squeezed by shrinking gross margins and higher employee expenses.

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart fell over 7% in two sessions and hit a new 52-week low of 86.63 on Thursday after the company reported a consolidated Ebitda of 412 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), up just 4.4% year-on-year. While revenue rose 14% to 3,727 crore, profitability was squeezed by shrinking gross margins and higher employee expenses.

Revenue growth was primarily driven by store additions, as same-store sales growth (SSSG) was muted at 5.4%. In the earnings call, management noted that an 18-day shift in the festive calendar pushed some sales into the ongoing December quarter, which should bolster Q3 performance. The company maintains an SSSG target of over 10% for FY27, up from 7.7% in the first half.

Revenue growth was primarily driven by store additions, as same-store sales growth (SSSG) was muted at 5.4%. In the earnings call, management noted that an 18-day shift in the festive calendar pushed some sales into the ongoing December quarter, which should bolster Q3 performance. The company maintains an SSSG target of over 10% for FY27, up from 7.7% in the first half.

The company added 26 large format stores in Q2, primarily in south India, in line with its target of opening over 100 stores in FY27. Total store count is now 844 across 582 cities. Management estimates the retailer has room to expand its network to about 3,000 stores.

During the second quarter, Vishal Mega Mart also piloted 'Belong & Co.', a premium clothing-focused format targeting young, affluent urban shoppers. Management noted an encouraging initial response, with more than 50% of store footfalls converting into purchases, as well as repeat visits. The company plans to open a few more pilot stores this year, before deciding on the wider expansion plan for this format.

Also Read | Vishal Mega Mart gets a 5-year vote of confidence

Margin squeeze

Meanwhile, gross margin contracted 32 basis points (bps) year-on-year, pinched by inflation and a lower share of high-margin apparel sales. To manage these pressures, the company froze prices in its entry-level segment, undertook selective hikes on mid-priced merchandise, and implemented the largest increases at higher price points. These segments account for about 20%, 55%, and 25% of revenue, respectively. Management indicated that further price hikes may not be necessary at this stage.

The stock has dropped roughly 34% so far in 2026, weighed down by a private equity stake sale in February. The PE firms, which are currently the company’s promoters, retain a 40% stake, fueling investor concerns over further divestments and an ultimate exit. “Concerns over potential promoter stake sales and long-term promoter ownership (after the PE firms’ stake sale), remain key overhangs for the stock,” noted Motilal Oswal Financial Services. With the stock trading around 42 times estimated FY27 earnings according to Bloomberg data, Vishal Mega Mart will need stronger sales growth and margin recovery to justify its valuation.

Also Read | Avenue Supermarts’ Q2 earnings-revenue growth mismatch is a problem
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Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketVishal Mega Mart needs a strong Q3 recovery after a worn-out Q2

Vishal Mega Mart needs a strong Q3 recovery after a worn-out Q2

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read22 Oct 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Shares fell more than 7% over two sessions, hitting a 52-week low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86.63, and are down about 34% in 2026.
Shares fell more than 7% over two sessions, hitting a 52-week low of ₹86.63, and are down about 34% in 2026.
Summary

Muted same-store growth and narrowing margins hit second-quarter earnings, leaving the value retailer relying on a festive rebound and store additions to justify its steep valuation.

Gift this article

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart fell over 7% in two sessions and hit a new 52-week low of 86.63 on Thursday after the company reported a consolidated Ebitda of 412 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), up just 4.4% year-on-year. While revenue rose 14% to 3,727 crore, profitability was squeezed by shrinking gross margins and higher employee expenses.

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart fell over 7% in two sessions and hit a new 52-week low of 86.63 on Thursday after the company reported a consolidated Ebitda of 412 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY27), up just 4.4% year-on-year. While revenue rose 14% to 3,727 crore, profitability was squeezed by shrinking gross margins and higher employee expenses.

Revenue growth was primarily driven by store additions, as same-store sales growth (SSSG) was muted at 5.4%. In the earnings call, management noted that an 18-day shift in the festive calendar pushed some sales into the ongoing December quarter, which should bolster Q3 performance. The company maintains an SSSG target of over 10% for FY27, up from 7.7% in the first half.

Revenue growth was primarily driven by store additions, as same-store sales growth (SSSG) was muted at 5.4%. In the earnings call, management noted that an 18-day shift in the festive calendar pushed some sales into the ongoing December quarter, which should bolster Q3 performance. The company maintains an SSSG target of over 10% for FY27, up from 7.7% in the first half.

The company added 26 large format stores in Q2, primarily in south India, in line with its target of opening over 100 stores in FY27. Total store count is now 844 across 582 cities. Management estimates the retailer has room to expand its network to about 3,000 stores.

During the second quarter, Vishal Mega Mart also piloted 'Belong & Co.', a premium clothing-focused format targeting young, affluent urban shoppers. Management noted an encouraging initial response, with more than 50% of store footfalls converting into purchases, as well as repeat visits. The company plans to open a few more pilot stores this year, before deciding on the wider expansion plan for this format.

Also Read | Vishal Mega Mart gets a 5-year vote of confidence

Margin squeeze

Meanwhile, gross margin contracted 32 basis points (bps) year-on-year, pinched by inflation and a lower share of high-margin apparel sales. To manage these pressures, the company froze prices in its entry-level segment, undertook selective hikes on mid-priced merchandise, and implemented the largest increases at higher price points. These segments account for about 20%, 55%, and 25% of revenue, respectively. Management indicated that further price hikes may not be necessary at this stage.

The stock has dropped roughly 34% so far in 2026, weighed down by a private equity stake sale in February. The PE firms, which are currently the company’s promoters, retain a 40% stake, fueling investor concerns over further divestments and an ultimate exit. “Concerns over potential promoter stake sales and long-term promoter ownership (after the PE firms’ stake sale), remain key overhangs for the stock,” noted Motilal Oswal Financial Services. With the stock trading around 42 times estimated FY27 earnings according to Bloomberg data, Vishal Mega Mart will need stronger sales growth and margin recovery to justify its valuation.

Also Read | Avenue Supermarts’ Q2 earnings-revenue growth mismatch is a problem
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketVishal Mega Mart needs a strong Q3 recovery after a worn-out Q2
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