Vishal Mega Mart gets a 5-year vote of confidence

Vishal Mega Mart’s stock fell around 2% on Tuesday, a day after surging 10% following the board’s decision to reappoint Gunender Kapur as managing director and chief executive officer from 1 September 2026 to 31 August 2031.
The reappointment removes a key uncertainty for investors. In its review of the company’s June quarter (Q1FY27) results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services had flagged “key-man risk (continuity of its long-standing CEO beyond June 2027)” as a crucial overhang on the stock. The concern came amid significant management churn.