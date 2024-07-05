V-Mart investors are full of optimism, but Limeroad losses remain a concern
Summary
- V-Mart acquired Limeroad in FY23 to push its omnichannel strategy, but has been cutting costs to reduce Limeroad’s losses of late.
- Limeroad’s Ebitda loss in FY24 stood at ₹71.6 crore and V-Mart expects the FY25 loss to be 40-50% of that.
V-Mart Retail Ltd shares were up more than 5% on Friday and hit a new 52-week high of ₹3,284.95. Earlier this week, the value fashion retailer said in its June-quarter update that total revenue increased by about 16% year-on-year to ₹786 crore. Since then, V-Mart’s shares have gained almost 12%. Note that last quarter’s growth was on a high base as revenue had increased by 15.4% in the June 2023 quarter.