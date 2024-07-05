V-Mart investors are full of optimism, but Limeroad losses remain a concern

Cutting costs, and losses

V-Mart acquired Limeroad in FY23 to push its omnichannel strategy and integrated the business into its operations on 11 November 2022. V-Mart has been trying to reduce losses from Limeroad by cutting expenses. Limeroad’s Ebitda loss narrowed for the third straight quarter in January-March. Ebitda, or earnings before interest, tax, interest and depreciation, is a key measure of profitability. Limeroad’s Ebitda loss in FY24 stood at ₹71.6 crore and V-Mart expects the FY25 loss to be 40-50% of that. This should have a positive impact on the overall margin in FY25.