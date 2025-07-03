V-Mart Retail begins FY26 on a slower note as latest business update disappoints
Summary
V-Mart Retail's same store sales grew 1%, raising concerns about profit margins and investor sentiment amid increased competition.
V-Mart Retail Ltd’s shares fell about 4% on Wednesday after its latest business update came as a disappointment. Revenue from operations increased 13% in the June quarter (Q1 of FY26) from a year earlier. In comparison, revenue growth in FY25 was almost 17%.
