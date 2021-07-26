V-Mart Retail gets 'Unlimited' at a good deal; turnaround remains a moniterable

“We find the V-Mart’s acquisition of ‘Unlimited’ timely, especially as the economy comes out of Covid and at an attractive price viz. EV/sales (FY20) of 0.3 times and EV/Store of Rs2 crore," said analysts from Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd in a report on 26 July. EV is short for enterprise value. The broker further added, “V-Mart itself trades at a rich valuation of 3.8 times/ Rs22.2 crore. V-Mart may pay about Rs30 crore additional (about 2% of revenues in first two years and 1% in third year) subject to certain milestone achievements."