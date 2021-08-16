V-Mart Retail Ltd’s shares are as much as 47% above their pre-covid highs seen in February 2020. This is despite the fact that the value fashion retailer posted a net loss for the financial year 2021 as the adverse impact of the covid-19 pandemic’s disruptions weighed on demand. Clearly, investors seem to be looking beyond the near-term pain and betting on future recovery once normalisation commences.

“Given the huge growth opportunity in the value fashion segment and V-Mart’s strong execution capability, it has the potential to garner 25–30% Ebitda/ profit after tax growth sustainably for a prolonged period – backed by 20%+ revenue growth (SSSG + new store adds)," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 12 August.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. SSSG refers to same-store sales growth, which is a measure of comparable sales.

The company’s recently announced June quarter results (Q1FY22) show the adverse impact of the second wave’s restrictions. Revenues have declined by 50% vis-à-vis the March quarter (Q4FY21), although a favourable base meant year-on-year growth stood at 127%. Lockdowns in nearly all the cities where the company operates led to a loss of 51% operating days during Q1FY22. As far as the sales mix is concerned, V-Mart derived 80% from apparels during the quarter, 10.7% from non-apparels and the remaining came from the kirana segment.

While loss at the Ebitda level is lower compared to the year-ago period, it’s worth noting that the company had a positive Ebitda in Q4FY21. V-Mart said most of its costs were fixed and with store operations resuming when permissions were granted, it could not see large-scale cost reductions for an extended time, unlike last year.

V-Mart opened three new stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 282 stores. The company intends to add 40-45 stores for this financial year.

To be sure, a subdued June quarter and near-term muted demand outlook are likely to weigh on growth in this fiscal. “Earnings would also be impacted given aggressive capex plans on both new stores and the warehouse. We are maintaining our estimates as hopes remain high from the key third quarter," pointed out a report by YES Securities Ltd. Meanwhile, the stock’s outperformance may well limit significant upsides in the near future.

