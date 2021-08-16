V-Mart Retail’s investors ignore near-term pain, muted Q1 results

To be sure, a subdued June quarter and near-term muted demand outlook are likely to weigh on growth in this fiscal. “Earnings would also be impacted given aggressive capex plans on both new stores and the warehouse. We are maintaining our estimates as hopes remain high from the key third quarter," pointed out a report by YES Securities Ltd. Meanwhile, the stock’s outperformance may well limit significant upsides in the near future.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}