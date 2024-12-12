V-Mart Retail could sustain growth momentum in second half of FY25

V-Mart Retail Ltd’s shares have put up a stellar show, more than doubling over the past year (up about 120%). Sure, it helped that the stock was beaten down around a year ago, hovering near its 52-week low of ₹1,741.70 on 13 December 2024. Moreover, investors seem pleased with the signs of recovery in the company’s recent results and its improved outlook for the second half of FY25 (H2FY25).