V-Mart Retail exits FY25 in style, but competition threat lingers
Summary
- V-Mart’s recovery momentum from an unfavourable rural cycle remains on track
- With aggressive store expansion by many retailers, rising competition in value retail is a key risk
Investors in V-Mart Retail Ltd shares appear thrilled with its business update for the March quarter (Q4FY25) and are likely expecting another good year. V-Mart’s shares shot up over 10% on Wednesday. This comes after the stock had fallen a whopping 35% from its 52-week highs of ₹4,520 apiece seen on 31 October. So, valuations were relatively cheaper.