V-Mart Retail exits FY25 in style, but competition threat lingers

One challenge is that the base is now relatively high, and so how the growth pans out is key. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Lalit Agarwal, founder and managing director of V-Mart Retail, said that the company is looking to add net 60-65 stores in FY26 and aims for double-digit growth. It opened net 53 stores in FY25, taking the total count to 497 at FY25 end.