V-Mart swings to profit in Q3, but stock captures brighter picture already

MUMBAI: V-Mart Retail Ltd’s December quarter results (Q3FY21) provide a relief when compared with its performance for the half year ended September (H1FY21). The value fashion retailer swung to a net profit of nearly Rs48 crore in Q3FY21. This compares with a loss of about Rs53 crore in H1FY21 when the impact of the covid-19 pandemic was more pronounced.

The December quarter is the strongest for V-Mart thanks to the festive season and that reflects in the numbers. Overall, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) last quarter stood at almost Rs104 crore, against a loss of Rs6 crore in H1FY21. Profitability was helped by a strong sequential recovery in revenues, along with cost reduction efforts and proactive inventory management measures.

V-Mart’s revenues for the December quarter more than doubled versus the September quarter (up 168%) to Rs470 crore. Apart from the festive season boost, early onset of winter also drove the momentum in revenues, as demand for winter wear increased. According to V-Mart, its two largest markets--Uttar Pradesh and Bihar--led the recovery, accounting for 66% of sales, during the December quarter.

Even as the sequential recovery in revenues is encouraging, V-Mart’s December quarter revenues are still about 16% lower compared to the same period last year. As such, some analysts are disappointed with the company’s results.

Analysts from BOB Capital Markets Ltd wrote in a report on 25 January, “Given the below-expected Q3, we scale back our FY21 Ebitda estimate by 19% (FY22/FY23 largely unchanged)." The analysts added, “We like V-Mart for its strong growth potential but see near-term risks to same store sale growth due to a tepid demand environment and possible return on equity dilution from fund raising."

V-Mart has an enabling resolution to undertake fund raising activity of about Rs500 crore. Lalit Agarwal, chairman and managing director, V-Mart said in the December quarter earnings call, “We definitely have an enabling resolution, but today we don't want to take any question on those. We will still wait for our board meeting and board to decide it." The company ended last quarter with cash of about Rs100 crore.

Meanwhile, sales recovery remains a key factor to watch out for. As mentioned earlier, V-Mart benefitted from the festive season in the December quarter, the tailwind it won't have now. Therefore, how demand pans out remains to be seen. But investors don’t seem to be cautious about demand. On Monday, V-Mart’s shares touched a new 52-week high, suggesting investors are capturing a good deal of optimism into the price.

