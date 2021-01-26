V-Mart swings to profit in Q3, but stock captures brighter picture already

V-Mart has an enabling resolution to undertake fund raising activity of about Rs500 crore. Lalit Agarwal, chairman and managing director, V-Mart said in the December quarter earnings call, “We definitely have an enabling resolution, but today we don't want to take any question on those. We will still wait for our board meeting and board to decide it." The company ended last quarter with cash of about Rs100 crore.

