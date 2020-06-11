Whenever the Supreme Court has a hearing on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of telcos, shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd invariably fall heavily. This time around, they fell by 13.4%.

Apart from the disconcerting detail that the dues figure keeps mounting, investors are also forced to reckon with the fact that a tough stand by the court will sound the death knell for the company.

The court acted tough yet again, suggesting that a 20 year repayment period for the dues isn’t a viable solution. Even so, the judges were far more reconciliatory compared to earlier hearings, which holds some hope for Vodafone Idea shareholders.

But here’s the nub. Even if the Supreme Court agrees for a 20-year repayment period, Vodafone Idea is likely to have cash flow problems in about two years, when the moratorium on spectrum dues to the government ends. “In financial year 2022-23, total debt related repayments would amount to about Rs20000 crore, and considering that the company would need to maintain capital expenditure of about Rs7000 crore, it would need to generate operating profits of about Rs27000 crore," says an analyst at an institutional brokerage requesting anonymity. Of course, this is a long shot, considering that the annualised operating profit in the December quarter stood at Rs5100 crore.

According to calculations by SBICAP Securities Ltd, achieving an operating profit of around Rs26000 crore would require average revenues per user of as high as Rs220 (see chart). Note that the company’s Arpu in Q3 stood at Rs109, and assuming the December tariff hike results in a 15% jump in Apru like Bharti Airtel Ltd, it would still be only around Rs125.

“Our analysis suggests that with anything below 15 years for repaying AGR payments (and assuming spectrum dues remain unchanged as well), Vodafone Idea will not have money to invest in network, which will imply gradual erosion in market share," Rajiv Sharma, head of research at SBICAP said in a note to clients on 11 June.

As for the Vodafone Idea stock, it’s interesting to note that despite the fall on Thursday, it is the top stock in the Nifty 500 index in the past four months. While the markets have corrected sharply from its highs on 12 February, the stock is up by more than 100%.

Investors seem to expect the Supreme Court will eventually relent. And even if it settles for a lower repayment period of, let’s say, 10 years, the government can always restructure the payment period on the larger spectrum dues. This is assuming that it wants Vodafone to survive and ensure India is a three-player market. Still, many other things such as further tariff hikes need to fall in place, and can’t be taken for granted. To that extent, investors are clearly putting the cart before the horse.

