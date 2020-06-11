Voda-Idea stock suggests SC will eventually relent on AGR repayment schedule

But here’s the nub. Even if the Supreme Court agrees for a 20-year repayment period, Vodafone Idea is likely to have cash flow problems in about two years, when the moratorium on spectrum dues to the government ends. “In financial year 2022-23, total debt related repayments would amount to about Rs20000 crore, and considering that the company would need to maintain capital expenditure of about Rs7000 crore, it would need to generate operating profits of about Rs27000 crore," says an analyst at an institutional brokerage requesting anonymity. Of course, this is a long shot, considering that the annualised operating profit in the December quarter stood at Rs5100 crore.