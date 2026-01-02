Vodafone Idea Ltd investors are once again swinging between hope and despair. On 1 January 2026, the debt-laden telecom operator informed stock exchanges that it had received a ₹638 crore penalty order from the office of the additional commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Ahmedabad. The company said it does not agree with the order and will pursue legal remedies.
Vodafone Idea’s relief plan buys time, not a turnaround
SummaryA reported moratorium on ₹87,700 crore of AGR dues may ease near-term cash stress, but the absence of a waiver, fresh penalties and heavy leverage keep Vodafone Idea’s long-term outlook fragile.
