Vodafone Idea’s relief plan buys time, not a turnaround

Vodafone Idea Ltd investors are once again swinging between hope and despair. On 1 January 2026, the debt-laden telecom operator informed stock exchanges that it had received a ₹638 crore penalty order from the office of the additional commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Ahmedabad. The company said it does not agree with the order and will pursue legal remedies.
The disclosure came close on the heels of developments around its long-running adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, which have kept the stock volatile.
The Centre has reportedly approved a relief package that freezes Vodafone Idea’s pre-FY18 AGR dues, estimated at ₹87,700 crore, and grants a five-year, interest-free moratorium, pushing payments out to FY32-41. There is, however, no waiver of dues, and AGR payments related to FY18-19 and beyond would continue as scheduled.
The government is also expected to set up a committee to recalculate AGR dues over the next six months, though Vodafone Idea has said there has been no official communication confirming these decisions.
The stock plunged nearly 15% on 31 December, despite hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹12.80 earlier the same day. While the potential relief could improve Vodafone Idea’s chances of survival, it is unlikely to materially strengthen its competitive position. Investors had been hoping for a larger waiver and a clearer resolution of the AGR overhang.
“Contrary to the street's expectations of at least a 50% waiver, no waiver on the pending dues linked to AGR was provided by the (Union) cabinet,” Emkay Global Financial Services said.
Vodafone Idea’s government dues remain substantial—close to ₹2 trillion, including AGR and spectrum liabilities. Deferring these payments would ease near-term cash flow pressure and reduce liquidity risks, while freeing up resources for network investment. With AGR payments deferred, payouts to the government in FY26–27 would fall sharply, allowing the company to redirect cash towards capital expenditure.
Even so, the company's balance sheet remains stretched. Without further capital infusion and restructuring of spectrum liabilities, long-term sustainability remains a challenge.
According to Emkay, Vodafone Idea's pre-IndAS116 annualized Ebitda is ₹898 crore, which is 6.7% of its spectrum debt, with cash balance of ₹3,080 crore at the end of Q2FY26. Management has guided for capital expenditure of ₹7,500-8,000 crore in FY26. “With this, leverage remains high even without AGR dues, and the government will need to consider a plan for reducing spectrum debt,” added the Emkay report.
Meanwhile, over the past 18 months, 4G population coverage has improved from about 77% to over 84%, while data capacity has risen 36-38% and average 4G speeds are up more than 20%. Subscriber losses, which peaked at around 5 million per quarter in Q2 and Q3FY25, slowed to about 1.6 million in Q4FY25. The improvement was most visible in Q1FY26—the company’s strongest quarter since the merger—when net losses narrowed to around 0.5 million, down nearly 90% from peak levels.
While Vodafone Idea is still losing subscribers—about 1 million in Q2FY26—the slowdown points to improving customer experience. That said, latest official data shows the company lost more than 1.01 million subscribers in November alone, resulting in a 0.5 percentage point drop in market share to 17.01%.
The need for sustained network investment remains pressing. Vodafone Idea had about 127.75 million 4G and 5G subscribers as of November 2025, while data usage rose more than 20% year-on-year and Arpu climbed to about ₹180, up nearly 9% year-on-year in Q2FY26—an improvement that supports cash flow prospects.
Against this backdrop, Vodafone Idea trades at an EV/Ebitda multiple of 14.8x FY27 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data—still steep for a heavily leveraged company dependent on policy support.