There seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel for cash-strapped telecom services provider Vodafone Idea Ltd. Investors in the stock should brace for more disappointment, especially after its subdued June quarter earnings.

In Q1FY22, Vodafone Idea's subscribers declined by a massive 12 million. This compares with a flat subscriber base of competitor Bharti Airtel Ltd and 14.4 million net additions for Reliance Jio. Consequently, its revenue slipped 4.7% sequentially to Rs9,200 crore. ARPU fell 2.8% sequentially to Rs104. ARPU is short for average revenue per user. Analysts note that ARPU was impacted by a fall in mobile broadband subscribers and a decline in postpaid users. ARPU should be further impacted by slippages in recharge on lockdown, caution analysts.

Further, adjusted for one-time benefit seen in the previous quarter, its Q1FY22 annualised cash Ebitda stood at Rs5,100 crore, which will fall short significantly to meet the rising liabilities. Its net loss stood at Rs7,300 crore in Q1FY22.

Vodafone Idea’s cash Ebitda shows fast deteriorating cash flow, while liabilities are rising. “We see high risk and huge concern for VIL," said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd.

At the end of the June quarter, Vodafone Idea's net debt stood at Rs1,90,700 crore. This includes deferred spectrum liability of Rs1,06,000 crore, AGR liability of Rs62,200 crore and bank borrowing of Rs23,400 crore.

The company also has a slew of liabilities due for payments such as annual payment towards AGR liability of Rs9,000 crore in March 2022; bank guarantee of Rs14,300 crore coming up for renewal, annual payment towards spectrum due in April 2022 and bank debt repayment by June 2022.

"We believe existing operation is unlikely to meet upcoming payouts, and risk of default cannot be ruled out, the much-anticipated tariff hike/s and capital infusion have been insufficient," added the ICICI report.

Meanwhile, the company has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court towards AGR liability seeking a correction for the alleged arithmetical errors. It has also requested the DoT to provide a moratorium for spectrum payment. However, analysts say unless the company raises more funds or takes steep tariff hikes, its chances of survival are bleak.

