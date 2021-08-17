Vodafone Idea another step closer to bankruptcy post dismal Q1 earnings

In Q1FY22, Vodafone Idea's subscribers declined by a massive 12 million. This compares with a flat subscriber base of competitor Bharti Airtel Ltd and 14.4 million net additions for Reliance Jio. Consequently, its revenue slipped 4.7% sequentially to Rs9,200 crore. ARPU fell 2.8% sequentially to Rs104. ARPU is short for average revenue per user. Analysts note that ARPU was impacted by a fall in mobile broadband subscribers and a decline in postpaid users. ARPU should be further impacted by slippages in recharge on lockdown, caution analysts.

