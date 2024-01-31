Vodafone Idea calls for capital to reconnect with investors
Summary
- Capital expenditure required to expand 4G coverage and launch 5G services hinges on fund raise
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd faces a daunting set of challenges, with declining subscriber base a key concern. In the December quarter (Q3FY24), the service provider saw its subscriber loss expand to 4.6 million, up from 1.6 million in the previous quarter, leaving it with 215.2 million subscribers as of end of December. Additionally, there was a sequential drop in data usage per customer in Q3.