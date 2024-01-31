Vodafone Idea calls for capital to reconnect with investors

Amid this gloom, a bright spot is that Vodafone Idea's Arpu has been growing steadily, helped by changes in entry-level plans and subscriber upgrades. In Q3, Arpu stood at ₹145, up 2% sequentially, whereas growth in Jio’s Arpu was flat. The migration from 2G to 4G would continue to drive Arpu growth for Vodafone Idea. But against the current backdrop where competition is heightened and the company continues to lose market share, fund raise is critical to revive investor sentiment, which has been battered.