Vodafone Idea sails through Q4 but the task ahead is tough

However, despite the improvement in some metrics, VIL’s problems are far from over. In a post-earnings call, the company’s management told analysts that it expects Arpu to rise to ₹200 in the short term. However, analysts said this would require more price hikes. For now, though, most of the flow-through of the price hikes has already taken place, said the management. “This is disappointing as we were expecting some more benefits of the tariff hikes to occur in Q1FY23 as well. As such, despite tariff hikes, the revenue growth has been sub-optimal," said an analyst requesting anonymity. VIL’s Q4 revenues grew sequentially by 5.4%. “If the benefits of price hikes are indeed over then the company will struggle at the current revenue of about ₹38,500 crore (in FY22) unless the subscriber base improves significantly," the analyst said.

