Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) shareholders are an interesting lot. The firm’s losses and debt are higher than ever before, but its stock trades more than 40% higher compared to pre-covid highs.

While they are somehow sustaining hopes of a fightback by the firm despite the odds, Vodafone Idea, on its part, is doing the best it can with its meagre resources.

Its gross subscriber additions of 22 million were at a multi-quarter high. And while it continues to lose subscribers, net subscriber losses have been contained at 2 million in the past two quarters, compared to as high as 8 million, 11 million and 13 million in the preceding three quarters.

What’s more, in the premium 4G segment, the company has added 4 million subscribers in each of the past two quarters. It also gained data traffic market share in the March quarter, with its total traffic growth exceeding the growth of Reliance Jio, according to data collated by Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.

Vodafone Idea is clearly punching above its weight. It is weighed down by extremely high debt, and its cash levels have nearly entirely depleted. But it has somehow managed to grow subscribers in the key 4G segment and drive data traffic growth.

Of course, it continues to lose subscriber and revenue market share, as its competitors are growing at a faster pace. Analysts at Goldman Sachs point out that the company has lost another 130 basis points (bps) of revenue market share in March quarter, taking its cumulative share loss to 630 bps over the last 12 months. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

And thanks to the regulator’s decision to abolish the interconnection usage charge (IUC), the firm’s revenues fell by 12% sequentially, leading to higher-than-usual losses. The telecom provider's net loss in the March quarter rose to Rs6,985 crore, from ₹4,540 crore in the previous quarter. On a like-to-like basis, total revenues and average revenues per user were flat, analysts said.

Of course, for all its heroics, the fact remains that Vodafone Idea is staring at a bleak future.

The company's management said that there exists material uncertainty relating to its ability to continue as a going concern, which depends on its ability to raise additional funds, refinance debt and monetise some assets. It should be noted that the company's board in September 2020 had approved fundraising worth ₹25,000 crore through a mix of debt and equity instruments. But there is no concrete news on this, and the company continues to be in discussions with potential investors.

The company further added that its ability to remain a going concern also depends on the “outcome of the modification application filed with the Supreme Court (SC) and clarity of the next instalment amount and acceptance of its deferment request by DoT." Vi has filed a plea filed in the SC to reduce its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from the over ₹58,000 crore demanded by the telecom department. It has also written to DoT for the deferment of an instalment of ₹8211 crore payable in April 2022.

Analysts say the firm is headed for a financial crisis when annual payments come due. And the current cash balance is merely ₹350 crore. The firm’s ratings have been downgraded, due to which some lenders demanded an increase in interest rates and additional security against existing facilities, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services pointed out in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, with capital expenditure of Vi continuing to lag that of peers, market share losses are expected to continue. In FY21, Vodafone's capex was 72% lower than competitor Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Vodafone Idea’s fightback may seem impressive, but what really counts is that potential investors are impressed, and are willing to back it.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.