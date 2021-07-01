Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Vodafone Idea may be strapped for cash, but it’s fighting back hard

Vodafone Idea may be strapped for cash, but it’s fighting back hard

Premium
Vodafone Idea's gross subscriber additions of 22 million were at a multi-quarter high.
3 min read . 11:41 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani, Mobis Philipose

  • Vodafone Idea is clearly punching above its weight. It is weighed down by extremely high debt, and its cash levels have nearly entirely depleted. But it has somehow managed to grow subscribers in the key 4G segment and drive data traffic growth

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) shareholders are an interesting lot. The firm’s losses and debt are higher than ever before, but its stock trades more than 40% higher compared to pre-covid highs.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) shareholders are an interesting lot. The firm’s losses and debt are higher than ever before, but its stock trades more than 40% higher compared to pre-covid highs.

While they are somehow sustaining hopes of a fightback by the firm despite the odds, Vodafone Idea, on its part, is doing the best it can with its meagre resources.

While they are somehow sustaining hopes of a fightback by the firm despite the odds, Vodafone Idea, on its part, is doing the best it can with its meagre resources.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Its gross subscriber additions of 22 million were at a multi-quarter high. And while it continues to lose subscribers, net subscriber losses have been contained at 2 million in the past two quarters, compared to as high as 8 million, 11 million and 13 million in the preceding three quarters.

What’s more, in the premium 4G segment, the company has added 4 million subscribers in each of the past two quarters. It also gained data traffic market share in the March quarter, with its total traffic growth exceeding the growth of Reliance Jio, according to data collated by Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd.

Vodafone Idea is clearly punching above its weight. It is weighed down by extremely high debt, and its cash levels have nearly entirely depleted. But it has somehow managed to grow subscribers in the key 4G segment and drive data traffic growth.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Know how your investment advisor charges you before pic ...

Premium

Bad loans may rise to 9.8% at India’s lenders: Draft RBI report

Premium

Accredited investors: All you need to know about this n ...

Premium

Japan’s in-home robot experiment short circuits

Of course, it continues to lose subscriber and revenue market share, as its competitors are growing at a faster pace. Analysts at Goldman Sachs point out that the company has lost another 130 basis points (bps) of revenue market share in March quarter, taking its cumulative share loss to 630 bps over the last 12 months. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

And thanks to the regulator’s decision to abolish the interconnection usage charge (IUC), the firm’s revenues fell by 12% sequentially, leading to higher-than-usual losses. The telecom provider's net loss in the March quarter rose to Rs6,985 crore, from 4,540 crore in the previous quarter. On a like-to-like basis, total revenues and average revenues per user were flat, analysts said.

Of course, for all its heroics, the fact remains that Vodafone Idea is staring at a bleak future.

The company's management said that there exists material uncertainty relating to its ability to continue as a going concern, which depends on its ability to raise additional funds, refinance debt and monetise some assets. It should be noted that the company's board in September 2020 had approved fundraising worth 25,000 crore through a mix of debt and equity instruments. But there is no concrete news on this, and the company continues to be in discussions with potential investors.

The company further added that its ability to remain a going concern also depends on the “outcome of the modification application filed with the Supreme Court (SC) and clarity of the next instalment amount and acceptance of its deferment request by DoT." Vi has filed a plea filed in the SC to reduce its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from the over 58,000 crore demanded by the telecom department. It has also written to DoT for the deferment of an instalment of 8211 crore payable in April 2022.

Analysts say the firm is headed for a financial crisis when annual payments come due. And the current cash balance is merely 350 crore. The firm’s ratings have been downgraded, due to which some lenders demanded an increase in interest rates and additional security against existing facilities, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services pointed out in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, with capital expenditure of Vi continuing to lag that of peers, market share losses are expected to continue. In FY21, Vodafone's capex was 72% lower than competitor Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Vodafone Idea’s fightback may seem impressive, but what really counts is that potential investors are impressed, and are willing to back it.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!