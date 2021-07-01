Vodafone Idea may be strapped for cash, but it’s fighting back hard

The company further added that its ability to remain a going concern also depends on the “outcome of the modification application filed with the Supreme Court (SC) and clarity of the next instalment amount and acceptance of its deferment request by DoT." Vi has filed a plea filed in the SC to reduce its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from the over ₹58,000 crore demanded by the telecom department. It has also written to DoT for the deferment of an instalment of ₹8211 crore payable in April 2022.

