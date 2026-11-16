Why Vodafone Idea’s q-o-q drop in mobile subscriber base is a worrying sign

Vodafone Idea’s stock dropped 3% after its September quarter (Q2FY27) results. Average revenue per user (Arpu), excluding machine-to-machine/M2M connections that generally have a low Arpu of ₹10-15, rose sequentially by ₹3 to ₹198, partly because Q2 had one more day than Q1.
Vodafone Idea’s stock dropped 3% after its September quarter (Q2FY27) results. Average revenue per user (Arpu), excluding machine-to-machine/M2M connections that generally have a low Arpu of ₹10-15, rose sequentially by ₹3 to ₹198, partly because Q2 had one more day than Q1.
The remaining improvement can be attributed to a negative factor: a lower subscriber base. Arpu is calculated by dividing revenue by the number of subscribers. Arpu rises if the subscriber count drops.
The remaining improvement can be attributed to a negative factor: a lower subscriber base. Arpu is calculated by dividing revenue by the number of subscribers. Arpu rises if the subscriber count drops.
Even if some of the subscribers it lost were low-paying customers, Vodafone’s mobile subscriber base (excluding M2M connections) shrank by 0.3% q-o-q to 171 million—a worrying sign because it leads to drop in revenue.
The management is optimistic that Arpu will increase organically by 10% over the next few quarters. Recent data might support the management’s optimism as Arpu rose 10% to ₹198 organically over the past year—from Q2FY26-end to Q2FY27-end. But that won’t be easy to repeat as some of the improvement was due to a 5% fall in mobile subscribers over this period.
The gain in postpaid users may not be helpful in boosting Arpu. Over the past year, almost the entire growth of 6 million postpaid users was accounted for by the increase in M2M, which typically belongs to the postpaid category. It can be inferred that there was little addition of postpaid mobile subscribers.
Capex, debt
Instead of Q2 revenue and profitability, investors should focus on cash Ebitda, given Vodafone’s heavy capital expenditure and government debt burden of almost ₹1.5 trillion. Vodafone plans to spend ₹45,000 crore from FY27 to FY29 and has so far spent ₹6,000 crore in H1FY27.
Vodafone reported cash Ebitda of almost ₹2,500 crore in Q2, and the net interest burden (after adjusting other income) was twice that amount. So, additional borrowing will be needed to fund capex. Even if capex improves 5G coverage, Airtel and Jio are yet to monetize 5G capex through premium pricing.
Vodafone’s share price at ₹12.5 may seem appealing to retail investors versus ₹1,404 of Jio Platforms. But note that Vodafone is trading at an EV/Ebitda of 15x versus 13x for Jio Platforms, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ FY28 estimates.