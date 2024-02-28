Vodafone Idea’s board approved a ₹20,000 cr fundraise. Then its stock crashed.
Summary
- A lack of clarity on where the funds would come from, and the company’s previous failed attempts to raise funds caused the huge selloff despite the apparently positive news.
Amid heightened competition in the telecom sector, raising funds is crucial for Vodafone Idea Ltd’s (VIL’s) survival. However, investors were visibly disappointed after the company announced that the board of directors had approved a fundraise of up to ₹20,000 crore through equity or equity-linked instruments, causing VIL’s shares to plunge almost 14% on Wednesday. What gives?