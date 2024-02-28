One of the company’s promoters will participate in the proposed fundraise and is likely to invest about ₹2,000 crore. This means that 90% of the funding will have to come from external investors, on which there is insufficient clarity at the moment. Sure, the fundraise was on the cards, and investors seemed to have factored that in, going by the 82% rally in the stock over the past six months (as of Tuesday). However, uncertainty prevails after the recent announcement, which perhaps explains the huge fall in VIL’s stock price on Wednesday.

