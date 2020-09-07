The Supreme Court’s decision last week to give a reprieve to telcos lifted the spirits of investors in both Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Infratel Ltd. While shares of Vodafone Idea have risen 40% since, the Infratel stock has jumped 20% in value. The latter’s market cap has risen by over ₹7000 crore.

The chances of India continuing to be a three-player market for telcos have increased, which is a relief for the tower infrastructure company. The board of Vodafone Idea approved as crucial fundraising plan last week, although it’s critical that a deep-pocketed strategic investor is roped in soon. On Monday the company also announced the completion of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular integration and launched a new unified brand -- VI.

These announcements have evidently reassured investors, with Infratel shares continuing their uptrend on Monday. Vodafone Idea is a large customer of Infratel.

“This suggests that they are not discontinuing operations any time soon. They are playing their second innings with gusto. It means the three-player telecom is continuing," says an analyst on condition of anonymity.

Similar to Airtel, Vodafone Idea is also building the case for tariff hikes terming them as unsustainably below cost. While it’s still not clear when the tariff hikes will fall in place, analysts expect action on the front soon, as it is the only way for the company to survive in the medium-term. Besides, it will helps it maintain investments in its network. Vodafone Idea has been is lagging in 4G capex, which has resulted in severe market share losses.

“Hinting at tariff hikes, Vodafone Idea’s chief executive officer mentioned that the company is ready to take the first step to increase tariffs. This is an essential requirement for the company with net debt of ₹1.7 trillion (including AGR liabilities) to furnish its annual cash obligations," says an analyst at another broking firm.

While many things need to fall in place for Vodafone Idea to survive, investors are betting that it has started in earnest and the above-mentioned measures can support recovery at Bharti Infratel too.

Total co-locations or tenancies on telecom towers improved last fiscal after two consecutive years of fall. The net tower additions in FY20 were also better than in earlier year. The rising data consumption and need for better networks post covid-19 ensures long term demand for telecom tower services.

That said, much depends on how Vodafone Idea’s growth pans out. It not only has to maintain its current scale of operations but also need to have a growth outlook to provide meaningful opportunities for service vendors.

“Scale down of operations by Vodafone Idea in weaker circles is a risk. It also runs the risk of rental re-negotiations as tenancies come out of lock-in in FY22. Increase in industry tariffs and/or equity infusion in Vodafone Idea are potential trigger," analysts at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd said in a note.

