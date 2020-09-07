Similar to Airtel, Vodafone Idea is also building the case for tariff hikes terming them as unsustainably below cost. While it’s still not clear when the tariff hikes will fall in place, analysts expect action on the front soon, as it is the only way for the company to survive in the medium-term. Besides, it will helps it maintain investments in its network. Vodafone Idea has been is lagging in 4G capex, which has resulted in severe market share losses.