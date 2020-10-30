Vodafone Idea’s Q2 results show it has fallen far behind Airtel post tariff hike

MUMBAI: A cursory glance at Vodafone Idea Ltd’s September quarter results suggests it accrued no gains from the massive industry-wide tariff hikes undertaken in December 2019. Q2 revenues stood at ₹10,791 crore, marginally lower than the ₹10,844 crore reported in the year-ago period. In contrast, Bharti Airtel Ltd’s India wireless revenues rose as much as 26% year-on-year to ₹13,832 crore in Q2. Before the tariff hikes, the two firms were neck and neck in terms of India wireless revenues.

Vodafone Idea’s troubles are multifold. To start with, its poor liquidity position has resulted in an increasing gap in network quality vis-à-vis its peers, which in turn is leading to a massive erosion in its subscriber base. What’s more, as its Arpu (average revenue per user) metrics suggest, it seems to be losing some of its higher-value subscribers.

A year ago, Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base was 11.5% higher than that of Airtel. Things have now reversed and its subscriber base is now 7.5% lower compared to Airtel. “Vodafone Idea continued to witness subscriber decline for the eighth consecutive quarter. While gross subscriber additions picked up quarter-on-quarter to around 13.5 million, they remain below the quarterly runrate of 20-25 million before the Dec-19 tariff hikes. Postpaid subscribers fell for the third consecutive quarter to 21 million," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note to clients.

What’s more, its 4G subscriber base has risen by only 10.4% in the past year, while in Airtel’s case, the segment has grown 48.5%. This divergence in terms of subscriber mix is reflected in Arpus, which have risen only 11.2% year-on-year for Vodafone Idea, but as high as 26.5% in the case of Airtel.

All of this is owing to its financial constraints, which have led to inadequate investments in its network. “Vodafone Idea shut 1,145 sites on network during Q2 - the eighth consecutive quarter of site reduction. However it added 11000 broadband basestations during Q2. While this will help improve its data services, its peers continue to invest more in network. In Q2, Bharti added nearly thrice the number of broadband base stations (30000) increasing the gap with VIL to 80000 broadband basestations," Jefferies’ analysts point out.

In the past four quarters, Vodafone Idea has incurred capital of around ₹6,700 crore, far lower than the ₹16300 crore capex undertaken by Airtel. An increase in trade payables, coupled with the low capex has helped Vodafone Idea turn free cash flow positive in the first half of this fiscal. But what use is a marginal cash flow, when quarter after quarter the company continues to lose subscribers and revenue to its competition.

