Vodafone Idea trimmed its loss before tax and exceptional items by 13% sequentially to ₹5,515 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY26). The other important announcement along with the results was promoter Aditya Birla Group’s decision to infuse ₹4,730 crore into the company through warrants priced at ₹11 apiece.
Vodafone Idea’s survival has certainty, but shareholders’ patience may be tested
SummaryVodafone Idea reduced its loss before tax by 13% to ₹5,515 crore in Q4FY26. The Aditya Birla Group will infuse ₹4,730 crore into the company. Despite this, investor concerns remain over Vodafone’s ability to grow amid high competition and significant debt.
Vodafone Idea trimmed its loss before tax and exceptional items by 13% sequentially to ₹5,515 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY26). The other important announcement along with the results was promoter Aditya Birla Group’s decision to infuse ₹4,730 crore into the company through warrants priced at ₹11 apiece.
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