Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Vodafone Idea shares slump 10% after SC rejects AGR modification plea

Vodafone Idea shares slump 10% after SC rejects AGR modification plea

Premium
Vodafone Idea owes over Rs58,000 crore in AGR dues. (Photo: Mint)
2 min read . 11:46 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • India's top court had granted telecom companies 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues to the central government, in a judgment passed in September last year

The Supreme Court, in an interim judgement, on Friday rejected the petition filed by telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd requesting direction to correct errors in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) calculation.

This comes a severe blow to cash-strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd and as a result, shares of the company slumped 11% on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. The apex court's latest decision makes survival more difficult for Vodafone Idea, which owes over Rs58,000 crore in AGR dues. Unless the company manages to raise funds, it is feared that the Indian telecom industry could be heading towards duopoly.

"The judgement is a sentimentally negative for Vodafone Idea. There could have been expectations that any positive outcome on this matter could give the company another chance for survival. However, prime facie we didn't expect the Supreme Court to revisit the AGR dues. The outlook for Vodafone Idea remains bleak unless the company manages to get a funding of around Rs25,000-Rs30,000 crore which is followed by a tarrif hike. We don't expect either of these to happen anytime soon, so we retain our negative view on the stock," said an analyst witha domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

Shares of Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, fared better, declining about a percent following the apex court's judgement. Bharti Airtel's AGR liabilities stand at around Rs44,000 crore.

Investors will reckon that in September last year, India's top court had granted telecom companies 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues to the central government. Telecom providers were asked to shell out 10% payment every year. Companies had to pay their first installment on 31 March, 2021. However, telcos did not meet their payment obligations disputing the calculation done by the department of telecom (DoT). Telcos have claimed that they have already submitted more than 10% of the amount.

