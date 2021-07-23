Vodafone Idea shares slump 10% after SC rejects AGR modification plea

"The judgement is a sentimentally negative for Vodafone Idea. There could have been expectations that any positive outcome on this matter could give the company another chance for survival. However, prime facie we didn't expect the Supreme Court to revisit the AGR dues. The outlook for Vodafone Idea remains bleak unless the company manages to get a funding of around Rs25,000-Rs30,000 crore which is followed by a tarrif hike. We don't expect either of these to happen anytime soon, so we retain our negative view on the stock," said an analyst witha domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.