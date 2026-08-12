Vi’s turnaround takes shape, but funding remains the key swing factor

Vodafone Idea's June-quarter (Q1FY27) result suggests that the long-awaited turnaround may finally be taking shape, even as funding risks persist. Reversing years of customer losses, it reported an addition of 0.3 million subscribers in Q1FY27, a first since the 2018 merger, taking its total subscriber base to 193 million. Vodafone Idea had 198 million subscribers a year ago.
Revenue grew 6% year-on-year to ₹11,689 crore, beating Street estimates. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 9% to ₹5,034 crore. Vodafone’s reported loss of ₹3,754 crore in Q1FY27 narrowed from ₹6,608 crore in the year-ago period, but the quarter included an exceptional gain of ₹1,816 crore arising from an increase in the value of Vodafone Group’s shares. Adjusted for all exceptional items, the loss stood at ₹5,358 crore. Average revenue per user (Arpu) improved 1.7% sequentially and 7.3% year-on-year to ₹177, supported by customer upgrades and higher data usage. The management sees more room for Arpu growth; 2G to 4G migration can add ₹230-240 to Arpu, while unlimited plans can add ₹30-35.